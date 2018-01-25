Fleury will get the starting nod for Thursday's clash with New York.

Fleury will be looking for his fourth straight victory -- and 13th of the season -- when he squares off with the Islanders. In his 17 appearances this year, the Flower registered a 1.75 GAA and .944 save percentage. Based on his elite-level performance, there should be little doubt why general manager George McPhee made him the face of the franchise this offseason.