Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal against Oilers
Fleury will get the starting nod versus Edmonton on the road Monday.
Fleury has given up eight goals in his previous two outings on a combined 41 shots for a .805 save percentage. The Flower has been splitting the starts with Robin Lehner and may be forced to continue to do so if his struggles continue. In 16 career matchups with the Oilers, the veteran netminder has posted an 11-4-1 record, .924 save percentage and two shutouts.
