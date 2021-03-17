Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Wednesday's game versus San Jose.

Fleury has been on a roll recently, picking up three straight wins while posting an admirable 1.98 GAA and .927 save percentage. The 36-year-old goaltender will try to secure his 16th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Sharks team that's averaging 2.76 goals per game on the road this campaign, 16th in the NHL.