Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal for Game 1

Fleury will start Wednesday's Game 1 against the Sharks on the road, NHL.com's Nicholas Cotsonika reports.

Fleury was fantastic against San Jose during the regular season, posting an impressive 1.54 GAA and .950 save percentage while picking up a shutout in two appearances. The veteran netminder will be hard pressed to continue that success on the road Wednesday, as the Sharks have been hard to beat at home this season, registering a 25-11-5 record over 41 contests.