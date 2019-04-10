Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal for Game 1
Fleury will start Wednesday's Game 1 against the Sharks on the road, NHL.com's Nicholas Cotsonika reports.
Fleury was fantastic against San Jose during the regular season, posting an impressive 1.54 GAA and .950 save percentage while picking up a shutout in two appearances. The veteran netminder will be hard pressed to continue that success on the road Wednesday, as the Sharks have been hard to beat at home this season, registering a 25-11-5 record over 41 contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes loss versus Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in LA•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Succumbs to barrage of shots•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Returning to crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Absence continues•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Out Friday, doubtful Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...