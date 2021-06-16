Per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes at home in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Canadiens.

Fleury was fantastic in Monday's Game 1 against Montreal, turning aside 28 of 29 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. The 36-year-old netminder will try to extend his winning streak to six games and help the Golden Knights take a 2-0 series lead over the Habs on Wednesday.