Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal for Game 3
Fleury will guard the cage in Wednesday's Game 3 against the Jets in Vegas, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Fleury was razor sharp in Game 2, turning aside 30 of 31 shots en route to an impressive 3-1 road victory. The 33-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and lead the Golden Knights to their 10th win of the postseason and a 2-1 series lead Wednesday night.
