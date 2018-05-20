Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal for Game 5
Fleury will get the starting nod for Sunday's Game 5 showdown in Winnipeg, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
No surprise here as Fleury has been dominant all postseason long. He has started all 14 playoff contests for Vegas thus far, accumulating an 11-3-0 record with a spectacular .945 save percentage and 1.72 GAA. On top of that, he also has four shutouts. He'll look to close things out and send his Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Finals.
