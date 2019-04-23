Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal for must-win contest
Fleury will defend the road net for Game 7 versus host San Jose on Tuesday, per Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Fleury is getting set for the young franchise's first Game 7. He's maintained a 2.47 GAA and .912 save percentage in these conference quarterfinals, with a shutout from Game 4 factored in. It's always nervewracking when your fantasy goalie for elimination contests is in danger of a first-round exit, but Flower has been known to spring in big moments based on him being a three-time Stanley Cup winner and the catalyst for helping Vegas to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2018.
