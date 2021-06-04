Fleury will get the starting nod at home for Friday's Game 3 clash with Colorado, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury has given up a trio of goals in three of his last four contests for a .866 save percentage. Unsurprisingly given those numbers, the Flower has just one win over that stretch as well. If the Knights are going to avoid falling behind 3-0 in this second-round series, they will need Fleury to be at the level that saw him named a Vezina Trophy finalist this season.