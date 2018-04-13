Fleury will get the starting nod against the Kings on Friday.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion who is coming off a shutout victory in Game 1, there should have been no doubt that Fleury would be back between the pipes for Game 2. The Flower posted career-best numbers this season (2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage) and will look to power the Golden Knights to a deep playoff run -- something he has a lot of experience doing (116 career playoff appearances).