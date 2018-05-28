Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Monday
Fleury will tend the twine for Monday's Game 1 Stanley Cup Finals clash.
If the Golden Knights end up lifting Lord Stanley's Cup, there is little doubt that Fleury will be the one taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy for the best player in the playoffs. The Flower won four games in a row with a 1.50 GAA versus a Jets squad that scored 3.33 goals per game in the regular season (second best in the league). Playing in the desert, the netminder is 6-1 with a .950 save percentage and will look to continue rolling in the Finals.
