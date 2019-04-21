Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Sunday

Fleury will face the visiting Sharks for Sunday's Game 6 tilt, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

No surprise here as Fleury continues to be Vegas' workhorse. He has a chance to lead his team to the second round Sunday after allowing four goals on 28 shots in Game 5. He owns a .908 save percentage and 2.82 GAA against San Jose this series.

