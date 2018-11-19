Fleury will draw the start in Edmonton on Sunday.

Fleury has been highly inconsistent this season. He owns a lackluster .901 save percentage and 2.60 GAA, but he's posted three shutouts. His last two starts show that trend, coughing up four goals to the Blues after recording a 29-save shutout against the Ducks. Fleury is still a solid goaltender that should be trusted while he works out the kinks.