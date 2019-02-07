Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Thursday
Fleury will get the road start against the Red Wings on Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury will appear in goal for the 10th time in 11 contests, having posted a 4-5-0 record and 2.46 GAA in the first nine outings. The veteran netminder will likely continue to carry the bulk of the load the rest of the way, but he could get a few extra nights off once Malcolm Subban (illness) is able to return. Despite the recent slump, the Flower still leads the league in wins (28) and shutouts (six), and he could challenge for the 40-win mark for the first time since 2011-12.
