Fleury will start between the pipes at home Tuesday against the Canucks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury notched his fourth shutout of the season in his last start against the Flames, stopping an astronomical 42 shots -- his third-most faced this season -- to lock up the victory. The veteran netminder owns four wins in his last six contests and hopes to close out a four-game homestand on a high note Tuesday versus a Canucks club that has struggled to find the back of the net -- just 2.32 goals per game -- on the road this season.