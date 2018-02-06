Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Tuesday
Fleury, as expected, will get the starting nod against the Penguins on Tuesday.
When the NHL schedule was announced, there was little chance Fleury would not be the starter for this clash against his former squad. The Flower -- who received his 2017 Stanley Cup ring after Tuesday's morning skate -- will no doubt be eager to shutdown the Pens' star-studded power play (27.6 percent). The netminder appears to be playing with a chip on his shoulder, as he is sporting a career-best 1.84 GAA and .939 save percentage this season.
