Fleury will guard the home goal in Saturday's game against the Blues, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury is riding a personal seven-game winning streak. During his hot run, he's posted a 1.70 GAA and a .937 save percentage. He's gone 2-1-0 in three games against the Blues this season, but all three of those contests have been in St. Louis.
