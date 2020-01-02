Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal versus Flyers

Fleury will get the start in Thursday's home clash with Philadelphia, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury is coming off back-to-back wins, having given up just three goals on 56 combined shots. The veteran is on track to reach the 30-win mark for the 10th time in his career, as he continues to climb the all-time wins list. Only the Rangers have suffered more against the Flower than the Flyers, as the Quebec native is 29-19-2 in 56 career clashes.