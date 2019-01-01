Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In line to face Kings
Fleury is the probable home starter versus the Kings on Tuesday, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.
Fleury reportedly was the first one to leave the ice at morning skate, and that's the not-so-subtle hint that he'll be working between the pipes in this New Year's Day clash with the Kings. Seldomly used backup Malcolm Subban defeated this team in LA on Saturday, halting 30 of 31 shots in the process, but Fleury, who's never been a guy to back down from a challenge, will want to exact revenge on the royal club after it put the puck past him four times to defeat Flower and Co. on Dec. 23.
