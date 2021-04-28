Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Fleury was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game versus the Avalanche.

Fleury has been on a roll over the past two-plus weeks, racking up four straight wins while posting an impressive 1.50 GAA and .942 save percentage. The veteran backstop will try to secure his 22nd victory of the season in a home matchup with a Colorado club that's 13-7-2 on the road this year.