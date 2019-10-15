Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In line to start

Fleury is slated to start in goal in Tuesday's home game against the Predators, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury has been exceptional of late, picking up back-to-back wins over the Flames and Kings while posting a 2.00 GAA and .947 save percentage. The veteran netminder will look to stay sharp while attempting to secure his fifth victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a Nashville team that's averaging 4.60 goals per game this campaign, first in the NHL.