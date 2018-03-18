Fleury will get the starting nod against Calgary on Sunday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Even if his play has fallen off a bit recently, Fleury is still enjoying a terrific first season as a Golden Knight. His 2.26 GAA and .926 save percentage would both be career highs if he can carry them to the end of the season. His 25-11-3 record doesn't look too bad either. The Quebec native is a solid option in all fantasy formats.