Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In net against Flames
Fleury will get the starting nod against Calgary on Sunday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Even if his play has fallen off a bit recently, Fleury is still enjoying a terrific first season as a Golden Knight. His 2.26 GAA and .926 save percentage would both be career highs if he can carry them to the end of the season. His 25-11-3 record doesn't look too bad either. The Quebec native is a solid option in all fantasy formats.
