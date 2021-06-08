Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at Tuesday's morning skate, suggesting he'll start the evening's Game 5 in Colorado, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Vegas has shifted to a more defensively oriented approach after being blown out in Game 1 with Robin Lehner in net, and Fleury has benefited from that change in styles. Despite posting a pedestrian .905 save percentage in this series, Fleury has allowed only six goals while winning two of three starts. He'll face an uphill battle in Game 5, however, as the Avalanche are a perfect 4-0 in their own building this postseason.