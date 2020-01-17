Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In net Thursday
Fleury will patrol the road crease for Thursday's matchup against Ottawa, Gary Lawless of the Golden Knights' official site reports.
Fleury will look to get back into the win column Thursday, as he's gone 0-3-0 along with a 3.41 GAA and .841 save percentage in his past three starts. The 35-year-old will draw a nice matchup against a Senators offense that ranks 23rd in goals per game this season (2.67). The Golden Knights should have a spark Thursday after coach Gerard Gallant was fired Wednesday and replaced by Peter DeBoer.
