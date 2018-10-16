Fleury will defend the home net Tuesday against the Sabres, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has been off his game of late, surrendering four or more goals in three of his last four starts. Perhaps a matchup with a Buffalo squad averaging just 2.20 goals per game will provide a cure for his early-season woes. After five straight road games out east to begin the campaign, the Golden Knights don't leave the friendly confines of T-Mobile Arena until Oct. 30.