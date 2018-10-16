Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In net Tuesday
Fleury will defend the home net Tuesday against the Sabres, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury has been off his game of late, surrendering four or more goals in three of his last four starts. Perhaps a matchup with a Buffalo squad averaging just 2.20 goals per game will provide a cure for his early-season woes. After five straight road games out east to begin the campaign, the Golden Knights don't leave the friendly confines of T-Mobile Arena until Oct. 30.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Blanks Flyers for second win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes for matinee•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beaten four times in loss to Caps•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Washington•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Lit up by Sabres•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...