Fleury will start in goal Saturday night against host Edmonton, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant isn't about to get cute by starting any goalie but Fleury when the veteran's in a groove. Specifically, Flower has crafted six straight wins with a sterling 1.82 GAA and .937 save percentage since the heater began Nov. 18 -- coincidentally against the Oilers when he denied 29 of 32 shots on the way to a 6-3 road win.