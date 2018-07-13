Fleury agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million contract extension with Vegas on Friday.

Fleury was entering the final year of his contract, but instead will stick with the Golden Knights on a three-year deal that will carry him to age 36. The veteran netminder went 29-13-4 with four shutouts and a 2.24 GAA in his first campaign away from Pittsburgh. While a concussion sidelined him for a large chunk of the season, the Flower took Vegas all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season. Injuries are no doubt a concern for fantasy owners, yet when Fleury is healthy, he remains one of the league's elite netminders.