Fleury allowed one goal on 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Fleury had a 26-save shutout versus the Flyers, and he was 37 seconds from another until Vladimir Sobotka scored for the Sabres with an extra attacker. After a rough start with losses in three of his first four starts and allowing four or more goals in each of those matchups, Fleury looks like he's back to the level that carried an expansion team last year.