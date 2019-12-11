Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Just shy of shutout in return

Fleury saved 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Fleury was within 27 seconds of a shutout until Dominik Kubalik spoiled what would have been a special moment for the goalie in his first start after his father passed away. The win will have to be enough, as Fleury improved to 12-6-2 with a 2.46 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 21 games. The Golden Knights have a tough road back-to-back up next -- they play in St. Louis on Thursday before visiting Dallas on Friday.