Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Just shy of shutout in return
Fleury saved 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Fleury was within 27 seconds of a shutout until Dominik Kubalik spoiled what would have been a special moment for the goalie in his first start after his father passed away. The win will have to be enough, as Fleury improved to 12-6-2 with a 2.46 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 21 games. The Golden Knights have a tough road back-to-back up next -- they play in St. Louis on Thursday before visiting Dallas on Friday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Returning to starter's crease•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Rejoins team at practice•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Hasn't returned to team•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Remains away from team•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Should return during road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Likely remains out Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.