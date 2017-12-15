Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Knocks off former team
Fleury beat visiting Pittsburgh 2-1 on Thursday with a 24-save performance.
What a victory for the long-time Penguin, who was making just his second start since returning from a lengthy injury absence. Fleury's only mark against him on the night came courtesy of an even-strength tally by defenseman Ian Cole. In terms of his form, Fleury has looked good in turning aside 59 of 62 shots during his first two games back, so it's probably safe to say he'll again be making the lion's share of starts in Vegas.
