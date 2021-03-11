Fleury was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

There's no telling when Fleury might be cleared to return, but the veteran netminder will likely miss Vegas' next two games at a minimum now that he's entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Robin Lehner (upper body) is currently rehabbing in the minors, so Oscar Dansk will likely take over as the Golden Knights' No. 1 netminder until Fleury or Lehner is ready to return.