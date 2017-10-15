Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Lands on injured reserve
Fleury (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
The former Penguin went the distance in the Golden Knights most recent game Friday, so it's unclear whether or not this is when he suffered the injury. By being placed on IR, Fleury will miss at least a week of action, but it could be for a longer period of time as the goaltender has dealt with concussion problems in the past.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Blows third-period lead against Red Wings•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding cage against Red Wings•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 31 shots•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts stellar performance for second straight night•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will protect net for second straight night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...