Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Lands on injured reserve

Fleury (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

The former Penguin went the distance in the Golden Knights most recent game Friday, so it's unclear whether or not this is when he suffered the injury. By being placed on IR, Fleury will miss at least a week of action, but it could be for a longer period of time as the goaltender has dealt with concussion problems in the past.

