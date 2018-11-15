Fleury posted his third shutout of 2018-19, making 29 saves in a 5-0 victory against the Ducks on Wednesday.

This was Fleury's third shutout of the season, which puts him just one behind his four from 2017-18. However, that's about the only positive in Fleury's stat line at the moment. Despite the three shutouts, he owns a .902 save percentage and 2.51 GAA. In his last five games, he's been Jekyll and Hyde posting three games with a save percentage of .900 or worse supplemented with two shutouts. Owners hope this third shutout will finally be the start of a good run for the veteran.