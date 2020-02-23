Play

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Leads team out for warmups

Fleury will start in goal Saturday versus Florida, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury is currently riding a three-game win streak, his most recent triumph coming against Tampa Bay, ending the Lightning's winning streak in the process. Florida has won only three times in its last 10 games, so Vegas' netminder is a strong play in this matchup.

