Fleury stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's win over the Lightning.

The Golden Knights earned their 30th victory of the season, as Fleury played a key role in helping defeat the top team in the Eastern Conference. The 33-year-old netminder advances to 10-3-2 on the season with a fantastic .945 save percentage. Fleury has been dynamite lately and is part of the amazing story that is getting written in Vegas. Use him well.