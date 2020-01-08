Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Leaks four goals versus old team
Fleury yielded four goals on 16 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.
It wasn't a pretty outing for Fleury, who was rarely tested but didn't meet the challenge. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Flower. He fell to 18-9-3 with a 2.84 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 31 games this season. He's been inconsistent at times -- perhaps coach Gerard Gallant will turn to Malcolm Subban for Thursday's game against the Kings.
