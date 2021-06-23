Fleury allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Canadiens in Tuesday's Game 5. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Fleury wasn't able to shake off his recent struggles even with extra rest after Robin Lehner tended the twine in the Golden Knights' Game 4 win. Fleury has given up nine goals on 75 shots across his last three appearances. His loss Tuesday gave the Canadiens a 3-2 series lead. The Golden Knights have not named a starting goaltender for Thursday's Game 6 in Montreal, but either Fleury or Lehner will be looking to force a Game 7.