Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Left out to dry

Fleury stopped only 31 of 38 shots in a 7-3 loss to the Avalanche on Monday.

Fleury was given the harder game in a back-to-back after Malcolm Subban downed the Sharks on Sunday, but he couldn't meet the challenge. Fleury is 14-8-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .910 save percentage after Monday's brutal loss. He's given up 12 goals in his last two starts -- fantasy owners have little choice but to ride out the slump with the talented netminder.