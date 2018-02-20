Fleury stopped 18 of 20 shots Monday in a 2-0 loss to Anaheim.

When you outshoot your opponent 33 to 20, as Vegas did, you expect that you win the game. When that doesn't happen, the culprit is likely a tough night from the goaltender. Fleury was below average in this start, and that's a trend happening as often as not in February. For now, he's still a solid play most nights, but it's worth watching whether the most successful expansion season in NHL history is starting to catch up to Fleury and the Knights' defense.