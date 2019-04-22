Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Lets in weak goal
Fleury stopped 27 of 29 shots in Sunday's Game 6 loss to the Sharks, but let in a soft goal for the losing margin in the second overtime period.
The Sharks' Tomas Hertl didn't appear to get much on his wrist shot or have it deflect, but Fleury just missed it. He still has a .912 save percentage for the series, which will conclude with Tuesday night's Game 7 in San Jose.
