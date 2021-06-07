Fleury gave up a goal on 18 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.
The Golden Knights continue to do a good job of protecting Fleury, which has limited the puck traffic he's seen in recent games. The 36-year-old has won his last two starts, allowing the Golden Knights to tie the second-round series at two games apiece. Game 5 is set for Tuesday in Denver, and it's likely Fleury will get another starting nod in that pivotal contest.
