Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Likely remains out Friday
Fleury (personal) likely won't be available for Friday's game against the Coyotes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury remains away from the team as he attends to a family matter, so Malcolm Subban will likely start in the net again Friday. No timetable has been established for Fleury's return.
