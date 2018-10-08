Fleury yielded four goals on 17 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

It's the second time in three games that Fleury allowed four or more goals on less than 20 shots. He steered away 29 of 30 shots in his other outing to sport an ugly .841 save percentage in that span. That kind of inconsistency makes Fleury a tough play in daily fantasy settings at this time. Still, with Malcolm Subban as his backup, expect Fleury to remain in the blue paint for a majority of the Golden Knights' contests.