Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Lit up by Sabres
Fleury yielded four goals on 17 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.
It's the second time in three games that Fleury allowed four or more goals on less than 20 shots. He steered away 29 of 30 shots in his other outing to sport an ugly .841 save percentage in that span. That kind of inconsistency makes Fleury a tough play in daily fantasy settings at this time. Still, with Malcolm Subban as his backup, expect Fleury to remain in the blue paint for a majority of the Golden Knights' contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets back to winning ways•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Penciled in against Minnesota•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Pulled on Opening Night•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins amid special teams bonanza•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...