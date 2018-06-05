Fleury conceded six goals on 23 shots Monday, taking a 6-2 defeat against the Capitals in Game 4.

In fairness to Fleury, three of Washington's six goals came on the power play, including a 5-on-3 at the end. But even with that qualifier, Flower was powerless to stop the Capitals' attack despite the low number of shots. A save percentage of .739 isn't anywhere close to getting the job done, and Fleury will have to rediscover the form he showed in the Western Conference playoffs if the Golden Knights are going to get back in this series in Game 5.