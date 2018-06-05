Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Lit up in Game 4
Fleury conceded six goals on 23 shots Monday, taking a 6-2 defeat against the Capitals in Game 4.
In fairness to Fleury, three of Washington's six goals came on the power play, including a 5-on-3 at the end. But even with that qualifier, Flower was powerless to stop the Capitals' attack despite the low number of shots. A save percentage of .739 isn't anywhere close to getting the job done, and Fleury will have to rediscover the form he showed in the Western Conference playoffs if the Golden Knights are going to get back in this series in Game 5.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Requires near perfection rest of way•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Remains confident heading into Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes defeat in Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Chasing sixth straight victory in Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Bailed out in Game 1•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...