Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looking for fifth straight win

Fleury will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Canucks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury has been unstoppable recently, picking up four consecutive victories while posting an impeccable 0.50 GAA and .982 save percentage over that span. He'll look to keep rolling and secure his 34th win of the season in a road matchup with a Vancouver team that's averaging a subpar 2.94 goals per game at home this campaign, 24th in the NHL.