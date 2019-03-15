Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looking for sixth straight win
Fleury will start between the pipes for Friday's road clash with the Stars, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury has been a legend in the crease as of late -- he's won five straight and surrendered only four goals while posting a 0.80 GAA and .972 save percentage in those games. The Quebec native will look for his 35th win on the season, which would be most in the league among goalies. Fleury will face a Dallas offense that averaged 2.50 goals per game in February, good for 25th-best in the league.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wife expecting child•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins fifth straight start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looking for fifth straight win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins fourth straight•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod against Calgary•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back-to-back shutouts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...