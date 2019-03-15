Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looking for sixth straight win

Fleury will start between the pipes for Friday's road clash with the Stars, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury has been a legend in the crease as of late -- he's won five straight and surrendered only four goals while posting a 0.80 GAA and .972 save percentage in those games. The Quebec native will look for his 35th win on the season, which would be most in the league among goalies. Fleury will face a Dallas offense that averaged 2.50 goals per game in February, good for 25th-best in the league.