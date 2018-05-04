Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looking to bounce back in Game 5
Fleury will guard the goal in Friday's Game 5 against the Sharks in Vegas.
Fleury had his first sub-par performance of the playoffs in Wednesday's Game 4, surrendering four goals on 34 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat. The veteran netminder has otherwise been stellar this postseason, compiling a 6-1-0 record while posting a superb 1.23 GAA and .960 save percentage in seven starts. He'll look to get back on track and help his team regain home ice advantage by picking up a crucial home victory Friday night.
