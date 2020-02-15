Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looking to bounce back
Fleury will draw the home start for Saturday's matchup versus the Islanders, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The 35-year-old was pulled from his last start against Minnesota, surrendering four goals on 20 shots. In his last five games, Fleury has gone 2-2-1 along with a 2.97 GAA and .878 save percentage. Fleury will draw a decent matchup against an Islanders offense that ranks 19th in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.91).
