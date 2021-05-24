Fleury will start Monday's Game 5 against the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Fleury has been spectacular through this series' first four games, limiting Minnesota to just four goals on 116 shots for a 0.99 GAA and .966 save percentage. Minnesota will be desperate with its season on the line, but the Golden Knights have skated circles around the Wild thus far in this series, with Fleury there to bail Vegas out on the few chances Minnesota has gotten.