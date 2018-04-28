Fleury will be the home starter against the Sharks in Saturday's Game 2, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Fleury will look to continue his torrid performance in these playoffs. In five games, all wins, Flower has a 0.54 GAA and .982 save percentage. The 33-year-old has back-to-back shutouts to his name, and the Sharks will really need to be on top of their game to be the first team to solve Fleury in these playoffs.

